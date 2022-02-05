Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.72 ($8.67).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHA. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.09) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.89) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.11) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.43) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.20) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Schaeffler stock opened at €6.39 ($7.18) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.17. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.70) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($18.81).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

