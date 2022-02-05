ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Up to $31.69

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.69, but opened at $32.33. ScanSource shares last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on SCSC. Raymond James boosted their price target on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $816.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in ScanSource by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ScanSource by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in ScanSource by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

