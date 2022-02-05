Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

SAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE:SAR opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $335.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

