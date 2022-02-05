Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 145.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHER. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($169.66) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($156.18) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($174.16) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €153.06 ($171.98).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €65.20 ($73.26) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €62.44 ($70.16) and a 12-month high of €141.95 ($159.49). The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is €90.43 and its 200-day moving average is €109.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

