Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $380.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAIA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.27.

Saia stock opened at $283.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Saia will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Saia by 59.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

