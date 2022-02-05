Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.88.

SBRA stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,403,000 after buying an additional 1,003,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,138,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 288,486 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,608,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,876,000 after purchasing an additional 102,767 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

