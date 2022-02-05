Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.31.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.58. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $95.06 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.38 and a 200 day moving average of $109.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

