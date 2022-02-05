Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 72.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $319,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $985,860.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,057. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Shares of KRTX opened at $108.86 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.76 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day moving average of $121.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

