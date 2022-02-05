RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock Position Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 339.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth $359,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at $17,083,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $86.44 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.09.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.