Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $150.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.73.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.