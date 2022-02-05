Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $227.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $227.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.92.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $212.56 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

