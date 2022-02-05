Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of VIRX opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $44,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $191,817. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after buying an additional 1,225,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 300,148 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

