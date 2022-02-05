Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $3.63-$3.67 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $15.25-$15.55 EPS.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $447.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

