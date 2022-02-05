Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Decreased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,395,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku stock opened at $158.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $139.47 and a one year high of $490.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.26.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 496,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,531,623. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

