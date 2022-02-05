Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,688 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 128.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $2,384,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,954,953 shares of company stock worth $680,619,281 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNOW opened at $275.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

