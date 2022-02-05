Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 210,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

NYSE:UP opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.