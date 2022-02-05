Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,533 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,988,000 after acquiring an additional 987,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after buying an additional 1,383,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,443,000 after buying an additional 284,925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after buying an additional 4,137,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,358,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,082,000 after purchasing an additional 129,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

