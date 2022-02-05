Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,515 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discovery by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,469 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Discovery by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Discovery by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Discovery by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.