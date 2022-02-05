Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 6,785 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $44.54 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

