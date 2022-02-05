Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,966 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPLT. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 309.2% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 317.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $95.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.28. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $122.48.

