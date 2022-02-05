Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $13.30. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 282,121 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,430 shares of company stock worth $8,126,367.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

