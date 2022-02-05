Rinet Co LLC Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,525,100,000 after buying an additional 898,803 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,585,775,000 after buying an additional 1,175,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

