Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RTMVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rightmove in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RTMVY opened at $17.23 on Friday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

