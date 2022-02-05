Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.13

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and traded as low as $8.74. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 474 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

Get Ricoh alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Ricoh had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.