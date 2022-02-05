Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

RYTM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. 496,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,316. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a market cap of $331.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $35.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

