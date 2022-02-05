Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.
RYTM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. 496,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,316. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a market cap of $331.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $35.44.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
