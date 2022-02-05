Reviewing Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nerdwallet and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdwallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 LiveRamp 0 1 8 0 2.89

Nerdwallet currently has a consensus price target of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 99.25%. LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $77.78, suggesting a potential upside of 79.25%. Given Nerdwallet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nerdwallet is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdwallet and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nerdwallet and LiveRamp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp $443.03 million 6.67 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -85.08

Nerdwallet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Nerdwallet on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

