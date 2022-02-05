Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Issues Earnings Results

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.
Shares of RFP opened at $11.45 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.
About Resolute Forest Products
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
