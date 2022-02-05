Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Issues Earnings Results

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Shares of RFP opened at $11.45 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 1,658.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 50,602 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 85,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

