ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RMD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

NYSE:RMD traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.01. The stock had a trading volume of 519,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,674. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.21. ResMed has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,603 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,155,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

