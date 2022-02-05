ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RMD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.
NYSE:RMD traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.01. The stock had a trading volume of 519,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,674. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.21. ResMed has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.
In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,603 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,155,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ResMed Company Profile
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
Featured Article: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.