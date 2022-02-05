ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider David Pendarvis Sells 1,544 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $398,243.92.

RMD stock opened at $239.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.21. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

