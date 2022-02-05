Reserve Rights Price Tops $0.0198 (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $261.11 million and approximately $18.14 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00110755 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

RSR is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,997,677 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

