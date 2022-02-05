Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Amgen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $16.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $222.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.81. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

