Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.77.

Shares of CG opened at C$10.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.59. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -4.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.16%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

