Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter.
Shares of CG opened at C$10.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.59. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -4.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.16%.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
