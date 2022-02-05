Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Catalent, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.36.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

CTLT stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. Catalent has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $142.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,982,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after acquiring an additional 240,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,433,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

