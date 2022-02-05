Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

RBCAA stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,305. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $992.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 26.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,633,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,107,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

