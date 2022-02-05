Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.49

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.49 and traded as high as $22.00. Renren shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 22,649 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Renren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Renren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Renren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

