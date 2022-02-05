Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.59.

A number of research firms have commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ REGI opened at $38.08 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 216,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 72,237 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.