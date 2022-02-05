Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

Shares of REGI opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 61,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

