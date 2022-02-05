Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €46.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.83 ($47.00).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €34.30 ($38.53) on Friday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($113.15). The company’s fifty day moving average is €31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.69.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

