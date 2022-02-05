Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,044,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,409 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Perdoceo Education worth $53,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 77,947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,079 shares of company stock worth $625,569. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

