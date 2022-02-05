Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208,033 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $46,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after buying an additional 136,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,482 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 76,262 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,739,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $541,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $138.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -166.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.65. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

