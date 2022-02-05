Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,861,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,289 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of GeoPark worth $49,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in GeoPark by 13.0% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 406,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 4.1% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in GeoPark by 13.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 248,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 87.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter worth about $132,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $14.76 on Friday. GeoPark Limited has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $900.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.74.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

