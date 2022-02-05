Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $46.01 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 335,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,010,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $74,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $144.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

