Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 284,289 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 284,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,576,000 after purchasing an additional 900,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $246.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.38. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $179.69 and a one year high of $248.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total value of $1,104,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $2,470,920. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

