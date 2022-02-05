Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $42,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

