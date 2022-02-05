Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDBX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Redbox in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Redbox from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redbox in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Redbox in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 17.20.

Shares of Redbox stock opened at 2.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 7.43. Redbox has a fifty-two week low of 2.00 and a fifty-two week high of 27.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redbox stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Redbox Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

