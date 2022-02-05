Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 111.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,020,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on RRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

RRR opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

