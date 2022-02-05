Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,200 ($96.80) price objective on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($114.28) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,170 ($96.40) to GBX 7,525 ($101.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($83.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,653.13 ($102.89).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,810 ($78.11) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,228.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,998.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($65.95) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($91.64).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.