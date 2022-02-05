RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will post $88.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.59 million and the lowest is $88.30 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $72.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $329.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.80 million to $330.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $366.48 million, with estimates ranging from $355.96 million to $380.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. 147,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $555.77 million, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

