Raymond James Trims Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Target Price to $49.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

BSX stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

