Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.62

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.62 and last traded at $110.62, with a volume of 5661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.71.

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 13.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 55.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,202,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

